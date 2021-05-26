Libya
Research Terms of Reference Migrant and Refugee Multi-Sector Needs Assessment LBY2105b Libya (May 2021 V1)
General Objective
Delivering up-to-date information on the multi-sectoral humanitarian needs and severity of humanitarian conditions of refugees and migrants across the assessed locations in Libya to humanitarian actors, in order to provide robust evidence to support and inform key milestone documents for 2022 (HNO and HRP), and to contribute to a more targeted and evidence-based humanitarian response.