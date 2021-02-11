Research Terms of Reference: Labour Market Assessment, LBY2010, Libya - February 2020 (Version 1)

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale

Since 2011, Libya has witnessed several waves of conflict, with episodic escalation across different regions. The year 2019 witnessed a notable deterioration in the security situation, with the conflict escalating in southern Tripoli in April 2019 as a result of the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) military advances, resulting in a dramatic increase in humanitarian needs in Tripoli. The 2019 attacks on Tripoli and the closure of the country’s major oil ports and terminals in January 2020 are the two major events that drive Libya’s current economic challenges. The protracted conflict characterized by chronic political instability, law and order deficiency, and national fragmentation has contributed to slow economic development in Libya. Qaddafi’s rentier model and its legacy has made the population highly dependent on the state for their livelihoods. The vast majority of Libya’s national labour force employed in the public sector (85% in 2012) – essentially creating a ‘welfare employment’ system, with salaries still paid to workers who show no presence or productivity. Over time, the hydrocarbon dependent Libyan economy and the state rentier model has resulted in a weak formal private sector, accounting for only 5% of GDP and 4% of employment.

Despite various efforts to diversify the sources of income for the Libyan economy, oil still accounts for about 43% of GDP, 95% of export earnings and 55% of the total revenue. In combination with the demise of oil production in 2020, which is expected to fall to less than one-seventh of 2019 rates and the economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis, Libya is expected to suffer from a deep recession in 2020 with a fall in GDP of 67% according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) predictions. At 50%, Libya already has the fifth highest youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate in the world, and the overall drop in aggregate demand due to COVID-19 will adversely affect youth employment. While the large majority of the Libyan workforce is absorbed by the public service sector, foreign nationals have historically been filling labour market shortages in low-skilled and low-productivity fields, such as agriculture, construction and retail trade, but also in dynamic growth-oriented industries in urban areas since the 1970s.

Unlike the formal economy, the war economy succeeded in flourishing across the backdrop of a weak national government and protracted conflict. Smuggling of human beings, goods, and fuel has been facilitated by porous borders and weak border management, and armed groups have been able to generate revenue from the taxation of movements of goods and people through territories under their control. The southern region is a key site for migrant smuggling as it is the entry point of flows heading towards the Mediterranean from sub-Saharan Africa, in a context marked by conducive factors such as weak or no central control over local security, political competition between a variety of local groups, demographic transformations, and a weak and deteriorating local economy. As such, smuggling or associated activities have become key components of Libya’s economy, notably in the southern cities of Ubari, and Sebha.

In the South, positive migration management is inherently linked to the revival of the local economy – to both provide economic opportunities for migrants and improve their integration into society, and to provide alternatives to host communities, particularly the youth, to the smuggling business as a source of livelihoods. Programmes that effectively respond to the need to enhance employability and entrepreneurship opportunities among youth, women, and migrants require systematic information regarding the economic conditions on the ground. This has been sparse in Libya as an effect of the protracted conflict and historically fragile national institutions. National and international actors working in economic development face serious challenges due to the gaps in data and trends on the labour market at both national and local level. The last nationwide labour force survey in Libya was conducted in 2012.

ACTED, REACH’s project partner for this assessment interviewed key representatives from the municipality council, civil society and private sector in Sebha and Ubari in late 2019. Lack of employment opportunities for youth and reduced private investments as a result of the conflict in 2014-15 were cited as some of the key challenges. ACTED aims to design livelihood programs and other programmatic interventions to address these challenges. While previous studies aimed to explore the role of private sectors in economic development and labour migration in Libya, little information exists about how Libyan youth and migrants access the labour market, what are the institutional challenges in addressing the lack of economic development, and the goals and aspirations of the Libyan youth and migrants. This combined with the lack on any reliable government labour statistics makes it challenging to design any robust livelihood interventions.

The assessment will inform the ACTED livelihood program design by identifying:

the local structures or institutions that are key to local economic development and their current challenges,

the vocational training and employability skills that are most helpful for Libyan youths and migrants to find a decent job

the economic sectors with biggest potential for growth and enterprises working in these sector

This REACH assessment intends to address this multifaceted challenge in three aspects, namely understanding the dynamics of the labour market from a labour supply, labour demand and institutional perspective. The labour supply section of the study will aim to identify the skills profile of Libyan youth and migrants, understand the challenges faced by them in accessing the various opportunities in the labour market and the impact of COVID-19 on job opportunities, skill building and training. For the labour demand side, it will identify the potential growth sectors and the major employers in both the formal and informal market, the challenges they face to boost economic activity, the various training opportunities they provide and their attitudes towards hiring youth, women and migrants. Lastly, the assessment also aims to identify the labour market enabling institutions, their mandate and roles, the measures and policies they have put in place to address the windfalsl from COVID-19, and their strategy to address other key challenges in the labour market.