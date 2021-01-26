Research Terms of Reference: Area-Based Assessment (ABA) for Ubari, LBY2007, Libya, 22nd of January, 2021 (V3)

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale

In 2012, the Libyan Interim National Transitional Council (NTC) introduced Law No. (59) on the structure of local administration, which constitutes the legal framework around the decentralization of Libya8 and the emergence of institutionalised local governance. According to the legal framework, municipalities are tasked with service delivery (and thus the development and maintenance of service infrastructure) and the safety and security of its citizens. But despite the legal framework, municipalities are not mandated to collect tax and service provision is still primarily delegated to deconcentrated offices of centralized state agencies. As such, municipalities often lack the resources to respond to emergencies or the aftermath of crises in a timely manner. On top of this, in 2021, Libya begins its eleventh year of protracted conflict. The war continues to cause infrastructure damage, security threats, and economic and political crises that undermine municipalities’ opportunity to provide access to services and stable governance, and thus the population’s social cohesion, safety, and access to services. An integrative understanding on how governance and service access (across all sectors) are interlinked and used by its population can facilitate integrated assistance and sustainable urban planning.

The Area-Based Assessment (ABA) will take place in the city of Ubari, a small desert town in the southern Fezzan region of Libya. The city faces infrastructural challenges caused by years of structural underinvestment in the region, as well as the social inheritance and material damage of the intercommunal conflict. Ubari has a population of roughly 40,000 people with various ethnic backgrounds, nationalities, and displacement status.The population consists of three main groups, namely Tuareg, Tebu, and Ahali. The Ahali, also known as ‘Fezzana’, are Arabs with no tribal affiliation. The Tebu and Tuareg are non-Arab ethnic minorities in Libya. According to secondary desk review, these populations co-exist in Ubari in a ‘cold peace’, following violent conflict between the Tuareg and Tebu that lasted from 2014 to 2016. This ABA will focus on two thematic pillars: i) service provision and access; ii) and social cohesion and governance. City boundaries and key service infrastructure will be mapped, and systems will be assessed from both governance as well as citizen perspective. An area-based understanding of an area presents an opportunity to national and international actors to help build the capacity of communities and municipalities to identify and address their most pressing needs in a cohesive manner, and to provide support to local governments in conflict-sensitive urban planning and sustainable infrastructure development. City’s operate as complex organizations and not in isolated sectors, with service infrastructure and a wide variety of (governance and citizen) stakeholders involved. Therefore, to develop appropriate assistance programs, national and international actors should focus on urban spaces as unified systems, rather than analysing needs on a sector-by-sector basis.

The ABA will be conducted by REACH in a consortium with ACTED. The ABA is designed to help inform the design of the protection activities that are planned to be implemented by ACTED under the EUTF during the second quarter of 2021. ACTED’s protection activities in Ubari will include the following: i) awareness raising sessions; ii) capacity building and subgranting of CSOs working in protection, to improve community protection mechanisms; ii) facilitating access to basic services through protection monitoring.