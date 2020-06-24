Research Methodology Note: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment 2020 LBY2001a Libya - Version 1, June 2020

General Objective

To deliver up-to-date information for humanitarian actors on the severity of humanitarian conditions of crisis-affected Libyan populations in selected Libyan mantikas and baladiyas, with the aim of contributing to a more targeted and evidence-based humanitarian response.

Specific Objective(s)

Understand humanitarian needs in terms of:

a. the impact that the crisis has had on people;

b. humanitarian conditions (i.e., living standard gaps2 , use of coping mechanisms and the severity of humanitarian needs) – particularly in light of the outbreak of COVID-19; and,

c. current and forecasted priority needs and concerns;

And, how these humanitarian needs differ by:

i. geographic location (i.e., mantika);

ii. population group (i.e., IDP, returnee and non-displaced); and,

iii. preexisting vulnerability profile.

Conduct qualitative interviews – both Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) and Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) – in cooperation with local partners and organisations in order to:

a. triangulate findings with those derived from quantitative data collection;

b. understand the specific humanitarian needs of vulnerable population groups; and,

c. provide in-depth context to specific follow-up questions.

Identify severity of humanitarian needs, and the proportion of respondents in each category, in order to provide robust evidence to support and inform:

a. Key milestone documents such as the HNO and the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for 2021;

b. The Libyan humanitarian response planning in general.