Research Methodology Note: Migrant and Refugee Multi-Sector Needs Assessment LBY2001b Libya - Version 1, June 2020

General Objective

Delivering up-to-date information on the multi-sectoral humanitarian needs and severity of humanitarian conditions of refugees and migrants across the assessed locations in Libya for humanitarian actors, with the aim of contributing to a more targeted and evidence-based humanitarian response.

Specific Objective(s)

Understand humanitarian needs in terms of:

a. the impact of the crisis on people

b. humanitarian conditions (i.e., living standard gaps2 , use of coping mechanisms and the severity of humanitarian needs) – particularly in light of the outbreak of COVID-19; and,

c. current and forecasted priority needs and concerns;

And, how these humanitarian needs differ by:

i. geographic location;

ii. population group (disaggregated by regions of origin, countries of origin and by gender);

Conduct qualitative interviews – both Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) and Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) – in cooperation with local partners and organisations in order to:

a. triangulate findings with those derived from quantitative data collection;

b. understand the specific humanitarian needs of vulnerable population groups;

i. i.e. children (especially unaccompanied and separated children (UASC)), non-Arabic speakers, and refugees and migrants recently arrived to Libya (<1 year); and,

c. provide in-depth context to specific follow-up questions.

Identify severity of humanitarian needs, and the proportion of respondents in each category, in order to provide robust evidence to support and inform:

a. Key milestone documents such as the HNO and the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for 2021;

b. The Libyan humanitarian response planning in general.