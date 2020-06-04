Research Methodology Note: COVID-19 At-Risk Population Analysis LBY2004 Libya - Version 1, June 2020

Rationale

On March 11th, 2020, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom officially characterized the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as a pandemic. COVID-19 is a respiratory illness/infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Since the initial outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, China at the end of 2019, over 6.2 million cases have been confirmed in 188 countries, and more than 375,000 people have died as a result of a COVID-19 infection as of the 2 nd of June2 . Governments worldwide have imposed severe measures to contain the basic reproduction number, as the exponential spread has already overwhelmed health services in heavily impacted countries. While there are only 168 officially confirmed cases in Libya3 at the time of writing, testing for cases has been limited4 and the number has the potential to increase in the coming months.

In order to assist in “containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, and decrease morbidity and mortality”, there is a need for prioritization of vulnerable areas where COVID-19 may spread rapidly, and of areas which have populations at greater risk of increased mortality rates from COVID-19. Factors such as migration and displacement, population density, access to WASH services, co-morbidities, and demographics should be considered in assessing population vulnerability for the pandemic in Libya. How these factors will be analysed is discussed in the following section, with the selected key indicators displayed in Table 1 (in section 3.5).

The purpose of this assessment is to help organizations working on COVID-19 responses in Libya to prioritize areas that may need support. The output will be a map which shows the prevalence of vulnerable populations at mantika-level.

Methodology overview

This assessment will rely entirely on secondary data sources and will not include a primary data collection component.

Thirteen (13) indicators have been selected from 8 different data sets, which will be analysed during the final week of May. For information on when the secondary data sources collected their data, please refer to section 3.2 below.

The analysis of each of the 13 selected indicators will produce a score pertaining to each mantika. The scores from the individual indicators will then be combined to represent an overall score for each mantika, with higher scores representing greater vulnerability. The indicators are weighted differently so as to reflect their relative importance in determining a mantika’s vulnerability. The weights determine the maximum score that an indicator can add to a mantika’s overall score.

Table 1 (displayed in Section 3.5) shows the indicators that will be used to determine the two vulnerable populations categories: those with an ‘intersectoral vulnerability putting them at higher risk of mortality from COVID-19’, and those ‘at risk of higher infection rates of COVID-19’. The selected indicators are selected in line with WHO’s definition of vulnerable population groups, and further informed by WHO’s COVID-19 guidelines6 . These indicators will be aggregated at the mantika-level. The final output will be a map that illustrates the different mantika scores.