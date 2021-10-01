Research Methodology Note: Blueprint Initiative: Social Protection Systems for Children in Libya – Data Collection at Municipal Level (Phase Three) LBY2106 – September 2021 V2

1. Executive Summary

General Objective

The overall aim of this assessment is to understand the existing legal and policy framework for social protection programmes (most of which are run by the Social Solidarity Fund and the Ministry of Social Affairs) in Libya, as well as how these function in practice. This investigation will seek to determine which families and/or individuals are considered eligible for different programmes, the application process for registration, and the bottlenecks and barriers experienced by those enrolling. Alongside this, it will also consider how these vary in different regions of the country and among different population groups.

Whereas the focus of phase two was on the existing legal and policy framework and how implementing agencies function at a central level, the focus of phase three will be on service providers at the municipal level as well as services users and population groups excluded from the national social protection system. This second phase of primary data collection aims to better understand the registration process – which, according to the findings of the national data collection, only takes place in municipalities – and the bottlenecks and barriers experienced by applicants.

In terms of programmatic objective, the findings will be used to produce recommendations for UNICEF and UNHCR (and other UN agencies and humanitarian organisations) on how best to fill gaps in coverage of social protection programmes, improve synergies and linkages between Humanitarian Cash Transfer programmes and national social protection schemes, improve registration services and safeguard the rights and well-being of those currently unregistered in Libya. These recommendations can be used by UNICEF and UNHCR for advocacy purposes regarding the expansion of the current eligibility criteria to cover vulnerable groups living in Libya and who fall outside of the system. They can also help inform their national and global strategies as social protection is a Sustainable Development Goal, of which both UN agencies are custodians.

Specific Objective(s)

It will build on the findings of the national phase of data collection (Phase Two) to zoom in on four areas: