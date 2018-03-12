Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation of human rights in Libya, including on the effectiveness of technical assistance and capacity-building measures received by the Government of Libya (A/HRC/37/46)
Summary
In the present report, in the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights describes the situation of human rights in Libya and the support provided to key Libyan institutions with regard to the protection of civilians, individuals hors de combat and groups in focus, and concerning the administration of justice, the rule of law and transitional justice. He concludes the report with recommendations addressed to all parties to the conflict, the Government of Libya, the international community and the Human Rights Council.
I. Introduction
The present report is submitted to the Human Rights Council pursuant to Council resolution 34/38, in which it requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to present to the Council a report on the effectiveness of technical assistance received by the Government of Libya to improve the situation of human rights. It covers the period from 1 January to 31 December 2017.
The report was prepared in cooperation with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) continued to provide support to the human rights mandate of UNSMIL. The Director of the UNSMIL Human Rights, Transitional Justice and Rule of Law Division represents the High Commissioner in Libya.