Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation of human rights in Libya, including on the effectiveness of technical assistance and capacity-building measures received by the Government of Libya (A/HRC/37/46)

Summary

In the present report, in the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights describes the situation of human rights in Libya and the support provided to key Libyan institutions with regard to the protection of civilians, individuals hors de combat and groups in focus, and concerning the administration of justice, the rule of law and transitional justice. He concludes the report with recommendations addressed to all parties to the conflict, the Government of Libya, the international community and the Human Rights Council.

I. Introduction