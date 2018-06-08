Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons on her visit to Libya (A/HRC/38/39/Add.2) [EN/AR]

Human Rights Council Thirty-eighth session 18 June–6 July 2018 Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Note by the SecretariatThe Secretariat has the honour to transmit to the Human Rights Council the report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, on her official visit to Libya from 25 to 31 January 2018. The report contains the findings and recommendations of the Special Rapporteur.

The humanitarian situation facing internally displaced persons in Libya and the lack of support for them for the protection of their human rights and to achieve durable solutions is of great concern. An estimated 2 to 3 per cent of the total Libyan population is currently internally displaced, according to available data. Strengthening protection and ensuring safety, security and humanitarian assistance must therefore be a high priority in order to save lives and improve living conditions. Libya and the international community must do more to address the ongoing and protracted displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, and provide the essential attention and resources to ensure conditions of safety, and to promote early recovery, resilience-building, reconciliation, and livelihood initiatives, which are necessary to ensure durable solutions for internally displaced persons. The Government of Libya must intensify its efforts to protect and assist internally displaced persons through the development of a comprehensive legal and policy road map based on the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement and in conformity with international standards, that is established to better meet the immediate and medium- and long-term needs and human rights of these persons. Moreover, the prevention of situations of internal displacement by addressing the root causes, including human rights violations, must be given priority.

Internal displacement has become a permanent feature of life for many in Libya. As a result of not being able to find adequate protection or achieve durable solutions within the country, an increasing number of internally displaced Libyans have to resort to leaving the country, many for Europe. Many Libyans have legitimate protection concerns and it is United Nations A/HRC/38/39/Add.2 General Assembly Distr.: General 10 May 2018 Original: English A/HRC/38/39/Add.2important in that context that they have access to asylum procedures, in line with the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement.1 The current government coordination system does not yet effectively meet the needs of internally displaced persons and should be improved. While the political will to protect and assist these persons through the establishment of a Ministry of State for Displaced Persons’ Affairs is commendable, the Ministry’s implementation of comprehensive and effective responses has been poor. Responses to those who are in protracted displacement are inadequate, and those who face discrimination because of their displacement are often left to fend for themselves. While some government officials point to resource and capacity shortfalls to account for their lack of action, others do not even acknowledge the specific vulnerabilities facing many internally displaced persons, which require specific measures, and these are therefore all factors that must be addressed.

A stronger commitment is required from the Government of Libya to address the particular challenges experienced by people displaced from their homes, and in particular those who continue to be persecuted and discriminated against after fleeing. The mere physical return of internally displaced persons is not equivalent to solving the issue of internal displacement in Libya, and in order to achieve durable solutions, internally displaced persons should no longer face human rights and protection issues linked to their displacement. It is essential to put internally displaced persons at the heart of the decisions affecting them, with their full and effective participation.

The situation of internally displaced persons in areas controlled by non-State armed groups should likewise be acknowledged. Non-State armed groups have obligations under international law to protect the civilians in the territories they control and to ensure that arbitrary displacement does not occur.

I. Introduction

The Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, visited Libya at the invitation of the Government of National Accord, from 25 to 31 January 2018. The Special Rapporteur takes this opportunity to thank the Government of Libya for its cooperation with her mandate and its full respect for the implementation of her terms of reference as a special procedure mandate holder of the Human Rights Council. Moreover, the visit was the first ever made to Libya by a Special Rapporteur. The Special Rapporteur met government officials, including the Chair of the Presidential Council of Libya and Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord, the Deputy Foreign Minister, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of State for Displaced Persons’ Affairs, the Minister of Local Governance, and other ministry officials and interministerial committee members. She met the head of the internally displaced persons department (in the Ministry of State for Displaced Persons’ Affairs), the head of the governorates and municipalities department, the international organizations director from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the head of Tawergha Local Council and members of the follow-up committee for Tawerghans’ return. She also met with municipal officials of Misrata in Misrata and in Tripoli, as well as with former members of the Benghazi municipal council. Furthermore, she consulted with members of the diplomatic community in Tunis. The Special Rapporteur met with the United Nations country team, and thanks in particular the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), as well as the Deputy Special Representative for Libya and Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, and their team, for facilitating all aspects of her visit. She also thanks the numerous other United Nations agencies and other organizations and their representatives with whom she met, particularly from the International Organization for Migration, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as well as members of the Protection Sector, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations who provided valuable information relating to the issue of internal displacement and who are working to provide support and assistance to internally displaced persons in Libya. She also expresses her particular gratitude to the staff of the UNSMIL Human Rights, Transitional Justice and Rule of Law Division, for their continuous and generous support in the preparation and conduct of her visit. The Special Rapporteur met with internally displaced persons themselves and their representatives, who, in the Special Rapporteur’s view, it is essential to consult with and listen to, and she thanks in particular those community members, activists and civil society representatives who met with her and provided essential information. The main objectives of the Special Rapporteur’s visit to Libya were to consult widely with government representatives, both at the national and the local levels, with United Nations bodies and specialized agencies, with civil society, and with other key national and international stakeholders on issues relating to internal displacement in Libya, and to identify the main humanitarian, human rights and protection concerns facing internally displaced persons. During her seven-day visit, the Special Rapporteur travelled to Tripoli, and to areas in the vicinity of Tripoli, as well as to Misrata where she met with numerous internally displaced persons who told her about their situations and challenges and their hopes for solutions. She regrets that she was unable to visit those affected by displacement in more remote areas in southern Libya, due to security-related limitations, where the conditions are reportedly of particular concern. Moreover, the Special Rapporteur regrets that the planned visit to Benghazi was cancelled at the last minute by the Benghazi authorities, seemingly due to logistical reasons. The cancellation was extremely unfortunate, as the Special Rapporteur was not able to listen to the views of the Benghazi authorities and to see first-hand the conditions causing a continuous fleeing of persons from

Benghazi, the conditions causing former residents not to be able to return, and the situation of internally displaced persons under the control of the Benghazi authorities.