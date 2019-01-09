09 Jan 2019

Report of the Secretary-General on the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (S/2019/19) [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 07 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (434.59 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (391.42 KB)Arabic version

I. Introduction

  1. The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2434 (2018), covers political, security and economic developments in Libya, provides an overview of the human rights and humanitarian situation in the country and outlines the activities of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) since the issuance of my previous report on 24 August 2018 (S/2018/780).

II. Political, security and economic-related developments

  1. On 27 August, there were clashes in Tripoli between Tripoli-based armed groups and armed groups from the neighbouring cities of Tarhouna and Misrata. The nearly month-long conflict resulted in the destruction of critical infrastructure, the suspension of civil air movement and the loss of at least 120 civilian lives, including women and children. A ceasefire agreement reached under the auspices of UNSMIL on 4 September, supplemented by a consolidation agreement on 9 September, brought a reduction in fighting. On 6 September, the Security Council welcomed UNSMIL mediation efforts and called on all parties to implement and uphold the ceasefire.

  2. Since 25 September, the ceasefire has been largely respected and reinforced through a new comprehensive security plan for Tripoli endorsed by the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord. That endorsement was made in concert with several other confidence-building measures, including: (a) the release of some prisoners; (b) the expected handover of vital installations from armed groups to State security providers; and (c) a package of economic reforms. The economic reform measures announced by the Council were aimed at alleviating the dire economic situation of the Libyan people and at reducing the stakes of militias in the shadow economy. On 7 October, the Council re-shuffled the Cabinet, appointing new Ministers for the Interior, Economy, Finance and Youth and Sport.

  3. My Special Representative continued to engage with Libyan, regional and international stakeholders to support the implementation of the United Nations action plan. In a briefing to the Security Council on 8 November, he announced the start of preparations and the time frame for a national conference to build momentum towards holding credible and inclusive elections and ending the prolonged transition of Libya.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.