Report of the Secretary-General on the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (S/2018/140) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

II. Political and security-related developments

At my request, the Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, visited Libya from 9 to 12 January and met with the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Head of the High Council of State, among others, to follow up on the implementation of the action plan and express my personal commitment to the resolution of the Libyan crisis.

The resumption of the Libyan political process under United Nations facilitation took place in a volatile security environment. While the ouster from Tripoli of armed groups opposed to the Government of National Accord marked some improvement to the security situation in the city, clashes continued to the west of the city between competing groups, particularly in Warshafanah and Sabratah and in the eastern city of Darnah. In Tripoli, clashes at Mitiga airport on 15 January 2018 were of particular concern owing to the high number of casualties and the fact that the clashes resulted in the closing of direct air traffic to and from Tripoli for a week.

To kick-start the implementation of the action plan, my Special Representative facilitated two rounds of consultations among representatives of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State to negotiate amendments to the Libyan Political Agreement. At the same time, my Special Representative engaged with a wide range of actors to discuss the next steps of the political transition and broaden support for and engagement in the political process.

The reporting period was marked by a renewed dynamism and engagement by all Libyan actors to conclude the transitional process, following the launch on 20 September 2017, during the seventy-second session of the General Assembly, of the United Nations action plan to resume an inclusive political process in Libya. Member States expressed a strong commitment to resolving the crisis in Libya and lending their political backing to the plan, while consolidating their ongoing efforts in support of the facilitation of my Special Representative for Libya, Ghassan Salamé.

Implementation of the Libyan Political Agreement

The objective of the United Nations action plan is to end the prolonged transition of Libya. There are three main elements to the plan: facilitate agreement on limited amendments to the Libyan Political Agreement to provide for a revitalized Government for the remainder of the transition; convene a national conference to revitalize the national polity and guide the remainder of the transition; and hold elections. At the same time, the plan is intended to reinvigorate Libyan institutions, engage armed groups, address urgent economic issues and promote local and national reconciliation.

The dialogue committees formed by the House of Representatives and the High Council of State met for the first time in Tunis on 26 September 2017. Each committee delegated members, including one woman, to form a joint drafting committee. Th e joint drafting committee agreed to a restructured Presidency Council and to an executive authority distinct from the Presidency Council. The drafting committee discussed various mechanisms to form the new executive authority but were unable to come to a consensus at the time of writing. On 10 November, UNSMIL presented the leadership of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State with a proposal drawing on elements that emerged from the talks to promote further dialogue between the parties and conclude the discussions on the executive authority. Both the House of Representatives and the High Council of State remain actively engaged and have met on at least four occasions on their own initiative.

On 6 December, a voter registration update was launched by the High Commission for National Elections to enable Libyan citizens to register and participate in any forthcoming electoral event. In preparation for the national conference, my Special Representative hosted a number of town hall meetings across Libya to hear from a wide range of interlocutors from the country’s many constituencies.