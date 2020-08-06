Report on disaster risk reduction 2015-2018: North Africa Countries, an addendum to the biennial report on the programme of action for the implementation of the Sendai Framework for disaster risk reduction 2015-2030

North Africa region comprises Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Sahrawi Republic, and Tunisia. All the countries except the Sahrawi Republic are members of the League of Arab States. All the North African countries are members of the African Union. Although there is no coordinated development strategy within the entire region, countries have aligned their socio-economic development strategies with Africa Agenda 2063, the sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, and the Paris agreement on climate change. In 2004, the North African countries and the other African Union member states, adopted the African Regional Strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction (ARSDRR) and its Program for Action. In 2010, except the Sahrawi Republic, the League of Arab States adopted the Arab Strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction (ASDRR). The Arab Strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction was first aligned to the African Regional Strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction (ARSDRR) and Hyogo Framework for Action (HFA) and then to Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR). In order to implement the Arab Strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction horizon 2030, UNDRR and the League of Arab States (LAS) developed a Programme of Action. The Arab Coordination Mechanism for Disaster Risk Reduction (ACMDRR) in 2018 meeting in Tunis (Tunisia) adopted the Programme of Action. This programme of action proposes the implementation of the Arab Strategy in three phases. The first phase 2018-2020: focuses on the assessment of risks, creating/strengthening national institutions and development of overall elements of the programme at regional and national levels. The second phase 2021-2025 covers the strengthening of institutions, developing and implementing Disaster Risk Reduction Programmes at the national level and starting DRR implementation at selected local (sub-national) levels. The third Phase 2026-2030 covers the delivering on all areas especially strengthening investment, preparedness, response and recovery systems at national and local levels and building DRR systems at all local (city and community) levels.

The aim of this biennial report is to report on the implementation of the seven global targets of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR) and the additional five Africa-specific DRR targets, as outlined in the PoA, within the North Africa region. The seven SFDRR targets as contextualised for the African setting are:

A. Substantially reduce continental disaster mortality by 2030, aiming to lower the average per 100,000 continental mortality rate in the decade 2020–2030 compared to the period 2005–2015;

B. Substantially reduce the number of affected people continentally in Africa by 2030, aiming to lower the average continental figure per 100,000 in the decade 2020–2030 compared to the period 2005–2015;

C. Reduce direct disaster economic loss in relation to continental gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030;

D. Substantially reduce disaster damage to critical infrastructure and disruption of basic services, among them health and educational facilities, including through developing their resilience by 2030;

E. Substantially increase the number of countries with national and sub-national/local disaster risk reduction strategies by 2020;

F. Substantially enhance international cooperation to developing countries through adequate and sustainable support to complement national actions for implementation of the Sendai Framework by 2030; and

G. Substantially increase the availability of and access to multi-hazard early warning systems and disaster risk information and assessments to people by 2030.

In addition to achieving the above targets as set out in the Sendai Framework, African countries agreed to develop data by 2020 to measure progress in achieving the following additional targets:

Substantially increase the number of countries with DRR in their educational systems at all levels, as both stand-alone curriculum and integrated into different curricula; Increase integration of DRR in regional and national sustainable development, and climate change adaptation frameworks, mechanisms and processes; Substantially expand the scope and increase the number of sources for domestic financing in DRR; Increase the number of countries with, and periodically testing, risk-informed preparedness plans, and, response, and post-disaster recovery and reconstruction mechanisms; and Substantially increase the number of regional networks or partnerships for knowledge management and capacity development, including specialized regional centres and networks.

This is Africa’s first biennial report since the adoption of the Sendai Framework and the PoA. The aim of the biennial report is to update on the implementation of the seven global SFDRR targets and the additional five Africa specific targets of the PoA within the North Africa region. Since the objective of the study was to provide a report of Member States’ and the North Africa region’ progress against the targets of the SFDRR and the Africa PoA’s additional five targets, the reporting had to also consider the four Priority Areas of the SFDRR as they relate to the various targets. This report is meant to cover all of the North Africa Member States.

The objectives of the report dictated the use of a mixed-methods approach. Both qualitative and quantitative data were collected. Quantitative and qualitative data were collected on the targets of the SFDRR, and the PoA. Two surveys were developed and administered online during a regional workshop. In addition, existing databases and in particular the INFORM Index for Risk Management and International Disasters Database (EM-DAT) were used for baseline data.