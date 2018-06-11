The rehabilitation of Al-Gurda Clinic in Sebha kicks off

As part of ‘Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery’ project, The European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) handed over yesterday to the contractors Al-Gurda Clinic in Sebha for its rehabilitation.

Despite being one of the most important in the region, providing services to citizens in Sebha and neighboring cities, the health center has not been fully operational since the armed conflict in 2014.

During the handover ceremony, the Mayor of Sebha, Mr. Hamed Al-Khayali, said: “I would like to thank the Ministry of Local Governance, the European Union, and UNDP for their efforts to support the citizens of Sebha and the region. We are now ready to recover this clinic that will treat many people again, especially women and children. This rehabilitation is a seed to other great projects to come.”

The Clinic Manager, Mr. Abu Adbah Imhemad, declared that after the rehabilitation, the center will serve 8,000 citizens per month (96,000 per year). He stated: “This rehabilitation will help to resume fully our work in the clinic, allowing us to expand our response to emergencies, as well as to improve our services in the pediatric section and the operating rooms.”

‘Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery’ project aims at helping local authorities to restore essential services delivery, livelihoods opportunities, and community security. It is funded by the EU and implemented by UNDP in partnership with the Ministry of Local Governance and Tripoli, Sabratha, Sebha, Murzuq, Benghazi and AlKufra municipalities. The Republic of Korea also contributes to the project to improve services delivery in Ajdabiya, East Libya.

The rehabilitation of Al-Gurda Clinic in Sebha is one of the initiatives undertaken in the city by the project, which is also working with the water and sanitation company to repair the main station. Among other actions, it will rehabilitate Jamal and Almadar streets and a public park. The project conducted community consultations in the six targeted localities. It has already delivered intensive care unit (ICU) ambulances to Murzuq, Ajdabiya and AlKufra, started the process to turn the Hai Al-Andalus police station into a model one, launched a campaign for entrepreneurs (TEC2020) through Tatweer Research, rehabilitated Garyounis Clinic and Ganfouda School in Benghazi, and the list goes on.

For more information please contact:

Hilaria Espin, Hilaria.espin@undp.org