15 Jan 2018

Refugees and Migrants’ Access to Resources, Housing and Healthcare Key Challenges and Coping Mechanisms - Sebha, Libya - December 2017

Context

Refugees and migrants in Libya are estimated to be around 700,000 to one million, and are among the most vulnerable groups in the context of the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Many are held in detention centres with a number of studies pointing to their inadequate living conditions. On the other hand, very limited information is available on the protection needs and coping strategies of refugees and migrants living outside detention facilities in Libya. In response to this information gap, REACH, in partnership with the Start Network and International Medical Corps, has conducted an assessment in three locations in Libya: Tripoli, Misrata and Sebha to shed light on refugees and migrants’ (i) access to economic resources, (ii) housing and healthcare, and (iii) future migratory intentions. This assessment was funded by the Migration Emergency Response Fund – managed by the Start Network – through its mechanism for collective information collection and analysis grants.

