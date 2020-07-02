Readout of the Secretary-General’s phone call with Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, Commander of the Libyan National Army

The Secretary-General received today a telephone call from Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, Commander of the Libyan National Army. They discussed current developments in Libya.

The Secretary-General reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict in Libya. The solution can only be political, and Libyan-owned and Libyan-led. The Secretary-General reaffirmed the full commitment of the United Nations to dialogue within the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission.

The Secretary-General expressed his shock at the recent discovery of mass graves and stressed the need for full respect of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

The Secretary-General indicated his commitment to help find a solution for the reopening of blocked oil terminals and oil fields in the country.