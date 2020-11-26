Rapid Flood Assessment in Albayda, Libya | 24 November 2020

BACKGROUND

On 7 November 2020, exceptionally heavy rainfall was reported in Al Jabal Akhdar Mantika, leading the municipal authorities to declare a State of Emergency. The rains that took place led to the occurrence of flooding in many areas in the East.1 Most notably in the city of Albayda, the heavy rains inundated several homes and caused the blockage of drainage channels in most of the city streets, which led to the closure of some intersections and neighbourhoods.2 REACH, with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and in coordination with the Area Coordination Group East and the Shelter and Non-Food Items (SNFI) Sector, conducted a rapid assessment to better understand the humanitarian needs of those living in areas in Albayda affected by flooding to support the humanitarian response.