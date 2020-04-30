Rapid Assessment Municipality COVID-19 Preparedness (Baseline)

Introduction

The purpose of the rapid assessment is to gain an overview of the COVID-19 preparedness status of GIZ´s sixteen partner municipalities (see map below) and to discern the gaps and needs as identified by the municipalities. The data reflected in this report was largely obtained through semi-structured interviews with key municipality representatives (mayors, health representatives, district health managers), who were interviewed by GIZ officers by phone between 12-26 March 2020.

Key findings of the assessment include:

• The municipalities have already formed Municipality Emergency Committees (MECs).

• The South of Libya is coordinating its response regionally with one committee representing 16 municipalities and their sub-committees.

• No information is available for Tawergha Camps.

• Coordination and reporting structures around the MECs vary widely across the different municipalities.

• Some municipalities are inspecting cafes, slaughterhouses, bakeries and hairdressing salons to ensure that hygiene measures are in maintained.

• Many municipalities have started awareness campaigns and some municipalities have prohibited public gatherings.

• Several municipalities have indicated that they have identified isolation sites, and some municipalities are already preparing these for the clinical management of COVID-19 patients.

• The main concern raised by the municipalities is the overall unpreparedness of health facilities to manage patients with severe or critical COVID-19 disease due to shortage of medical staff trained in COVID-management, lack of ICU equipment, PPE supplies and isolation units.

The information regarding the preparedness of hospitals and isolation sites in the municipalities gained during the assessment varies in comparison with other sources. For this baseline report, the following sources were therefore used to gain a better insight on the current preparedness status of the hospitals in the municipalities.

Health Sector Working Group (HSWG) COVID-19 Situational Reports from April 11 and April 15, 2020 regarding the number of isolation and ICU beds per hospital/site in the municipalities. As this information is officially shared with core stakeholders, the respective dataset is used as the basis of information for this report (and the respective information is not marked in any colour). A dataset based on the SARA Libya 2017 Report, which lists the hospitals, number of beds and numbers of ICU beds per hospital per municipality was compared with information obtained by hospital representatives. Information drawn from this dataset is displayed in green. Further information obtained by the Health Team in conversation with respective representatives is also displayed in green.

A more comprehensive overview of the information obtained on hospital and isolation site preparedness as well as the overall data overview is presented in the annex.