Quarterly Mixed Migration Update North Africa, Quarter 3, 2022

Key Updates

• Aftermath of Melilla: Following the deaths of dozens of refugees and migrants attempting to enter the Spanish enclave of Melilla on 24 June, there have been a variety of prosecutions of migrants as well as investigations into the incident.

• Increased cooperation between Morocco and the EU: Just days after the Melilla incident, European Commissioner for Home Affairs met with the Moroccan Minister of the Interior in Rabat. They announced a “new operational anti-smuggling partnership.” In August, the EU finalized an agreement to support the government of Morocco with 500 million euros over 2021-2027 – an increase of nearly 50% (343 million) from the previous period – to prevent irregular migration.

• Interceptions at sea and returns to Libya: According to UNHCR, as of 4 October 2022, 16,733 refugees and migrants were disembarked on Libyan soil following 160 interception and rescue operations during the year. A 30 August report of the UN Secretary-General published in August 2022 stated that “Returns to Libya often violated the principle of non-refoulement,” with migrants facing a variety of human rights abuses upon return to Libya. The report also underscored that “The United Nations stands ready to assist in the development of a predictable regional disembarkation and solidarity mechanism on both coasts of the Mediterranean.”

• Expulsions from Algeria: During the quarter, multiple rounds of expulsion of refugees and migrants took place from Algeria to Niger, with the NGO Alarme Phone Sahara (APS) estimating that at least 4,747 people were expelled from Algeria to Niger during August and September.

• Central Mediterranean Route trends: UNHCR reported 43,287 arrivals in Italy from 1 July – 30 September 2022, a substantial increase compared to 22,826 arrivals in July – September 2021. Tunisians and Egyptians constituted the top nationalities, representing 22% and 21% of arrivals, respectively.