Qatar Fund for Development, QRCS Revitalize Libya's Medical Sector [EN/AR]

May 22nd, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed 95% of the medical support program in the city of Sirte, north of Libya, with $499,000 funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

In response to the humanitarian aid appeal issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) for Sirte, QFFD and QRCS launched an intervention to support the city's almost failing medical sector, which serves a population of no less than 50,000 persons.

First, a partnership agreement was signed with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Libyan Ministry of Health to supervise the program.

The shipments were delivered to the Ibn Sina Central Hospital and four main health centers in the downtown area. Also, a total of 45,500 units of insulin and 20,000 syringes were distributed to diabetic patients.

Upon the completion of the aid program, it will be covering 50% of the medical needs of Sirte for over a year. The direct beneficiaries include 20,000 diabetic patients and 30,000 customers of the target health facilities.

Last year, a similar program was undertaken by QRCS to support three main health centers in south Libya with medical equipment and consumables, solar systems, and contracted physicians to provide primary health care services.

