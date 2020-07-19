PUI Libya: Medical Activities Report

Direct service delivery via the provision of comprehensive primary health care package free of charge including a range of curative and preventive medical services in the areas deprived of functional health public system. PUI deployed two mobile health teams (MHTs) each of them composed of one medical doctor, one nurse, one psychosocial support officer (psychologist) and one health assistant in charge of registration and health & hygiene promotion. Additionally, one specialized medical doctor in sexual reproductive health is alternating between both teams depending on the needs identified. The package consisted in general practitioners’ consultations, both on common communicable and non-communicable diseases(e.g. hypertension and diabetes), sexual and reproductive health services (antenatal and post-natal consultations, family planning services, and gynaecological examination), integrated management of childhood illness, psychosocial support (PSS) interventions including individual consultations and group activities.

From August 2019 until the end of the month of May 2020, two MHTs were deployed in Great Benghazi. The teams provided 13,927 PHC consultations. 11,336 patients benefitting from medical consultations preventive or curative, and 755 PSS sessions held individually or by group benefitted to a total of 2,591 individuals. Among them 74% were initial consultation whereas 26% were follow-up ones.

The COVID-19 epidemic that emerged worldwide has led to a significant drop in the use of MHT services from March onwards, with patients fearing contamination despite the protective measures implemented as part of care activities. In order to encourage attendance, awareness sessions were organized to disseminate key messages about the virus such as modes of transmission, individual and collective protective measures. Topics such as the prevention of social stigmatization were also developed to encourage patients to come and consult when their health condition required it.