Protection Working Group: Inter-agency Referral Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) (2020)

Why SOPS?

While recognizing that the Libyan state has the primary responsibility to protect all individuals within its jurisdiction in accordance with international and national legal provisions, the Protection Sector in Libya aims to provide a coherent, coordinated, accountable, and comprehensive response for the immediate protection needs of all persons in Libya (Libyan and non-Libyan) until the institutional capacity is strengthened.

These Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) supports a consistent understanding and a general approach to timely identification referral and assistance of vulnerable migrants, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), returnees, vulnerable host community members, refugees and asylums seekers in Libya1 . They are not a stand-alone document for referral procedures; linkages with interagency SOPs for Child Protection and Gender-Based Violence interventions are ensured. They should be complemented by technical guidance and procedural documents as necessary and when appropriate.

The use of the SOPs will be coordinated through the Protection Sector, to ensure clear procedural linkages and harmonization, where and when relevant. SOPs will be reviewed and updated on a quarterly basis by the Protection Sector in consultation with other relevant coordination bodies.