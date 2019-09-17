Protection Working Group: Inter-agency Referral Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Introduction

1.1 Purpose of SOPs

These Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were developed to support a consistent understanding and general approach for the early identification, referral and assistance to vulnerable migrants, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), returnees, vulnerable host community members and refugees in Libya1 The SOPs provide guidance on procedures, roles and responsibilities of various service providers for individual assistance and referral for services. The annexed mapping tool (Service Provider Matrix (Annex 5.5)) will clarify which services providers are capable of providing direct assistance across specific geographic regions and bolster predictability of response and coordination. The SOPs and accompanying toolsrepresent the basis for operational interaction with the relevant frontline workers and secondary service providers, and will form the backbone of an enhanced system of management of mixed flows in Libya. These SOPs build on and are in synergy with those developed for the Search and Rescue Operations under the joint cooperation between the Libyan authorities, UNHCR and IOM, and they will be adjusted as necessary to complement and ensure linkages with inter-agency SOPs for Child Protection and Gender-Based Violence interventions (under development).

The sector system including the protection sector (PS) was established in 2016 to strengthen the coordination of the humanitarian response in Libya. The PS currently has roughly 50 members of UN agencies, International and national organizations. While recognizing that Libya state have the primary responsibility to protect all individuals within their jurisdiction in accordance with international and national legal provisions, the PS in Libya aims to provide a coherent, coordinated, accountable, and comprehensive response to protection immediate needs all persons in Libya (Libyan and non-Libyan) until the institutional capacity is strengthened.