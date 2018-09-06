Protection sector update on the protection situation in Tripoli (5 September 2018)

Overview:

After eight days of deadly clashes between different armed groups in Tripoli, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) manged to negotiate a ceasefire on September 4, 2018. Since then, the security situation in Tripoli is reportedly calm with no fighting between the armed groups. The municipality of Tripoli has started cleaning the roads and areas previously affected by the fighting.

Nearly 24 hours later, the protection sector members report little to no movement of the displaced families to their location of origin. This is reportedly due to a lack of faith among Libyans that this ceasefire will hold – ceasefire agreements in the previous days have not. Families are unwilling to travel back to areas which may, again, erupt into clashes which will leave them stranded in insecurity without access to basic goods and services.

The fighting erupted between several armed groups in the Tripoli's southern districts on 27 August (Including Khallat Al Furjan, Ain Zara, Abu Slim, Salah Eddin and Ben Aoun). Armed groups used medium and heavy weaponry, which resulted in the displacement of thousands of civilians. Many civilians were trapped without a corridor for safe passage to flee the areas affected by conflict.

Over the course of eight days, more than 1800 families were displaced to several locations in Tripoli and across Libya. Additionally, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH) 61 persons (including 21 civilians) were killed and more than 150 were injured due to the clashes and indiscriminate shelling. The Libyan Red Crescent (LRC) received more than 2000 calls from families who were trapped in conflict areas. LRC was only able to evacuate less than 10% of people who called requesting movement assistance.

Current situation: