Protection sector update on the protection situation in Tripoli (5 September 2018)
Overview:
After eight days of deadly clashes between different armed groups in Tripoli, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) manged to negotiate a ceasefire on September 4, 2018. Since then, the security situation in Tripoli is reportedly calm with no fighting between the armed groups. The municipality of Tripoli has started cleaning the roads and areas previously affected by the fighting.
Nearly 24 hours later, the protection sector members report little to no movement of the displaced families to their location of origin. This is reportedly due to a lack of faith among Libyans that this ceasefire will hold – ceasefire agreements in the previous days have not. Families are unwilling to travel back to areas which may, again, erupt into clashes which will leave them stranded in insecurity without access to basic goods and services.
The fighting erupted between several armed groups in the Tripoli's southern districts on 27 August (Including Khallat Al Furjan, Ain Zara, Abu Slim, Salah Eddin and Ben Aoun). Armed groups used medium and heavy weaponry, which resulted in the displacement of thousands of civilians. Many civilians were trapped without a corridor for safe passage to flee the areas affected by conflict.
Over the course of eight days, more than 1800 families were displaced to several locations in Tripoli and across Libya. Additionally, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH) 61 persons (including 21 civilians) were killed and more than 150 were injured due to the clashes and indiscriminate shelling. The Libyan Red Crescent (LRC) received more than 2000 calls from families who were trapped in conflict areas. LRC was only able to evacuate less than 10% of people who called requesting movement assistance.
Current situation:
- Little to no movement to return by newly displaced families.
- Despite establishment of armed group checkpoints, key informants report that civilian movement through the checkpoints is unrestricted.
- The majority of newly displaced families are staying with friends, families and relatives; meanwhile approximately 200 families took shelter in 5 schools across Tripoli.
- In conflict affected areas there are reports that banks, markets and roads are closed. The fighting also affected the electricity and water systems and limited access to food, health and other basic services;
- Flights in and out of Mitiga Airport were suspended on the evening of August 31, 2018, and the airport has not reopened to date.
- General lawlessness including looting, carjacking and petty crime activities have been reported in several locations, contributing to former refusal of many to leave their homes for fear of their property being damaged. Additionally, the feeling of lawlessness contributes to a continued feeling of insecurity regardless of the cessation of hostilities.
- Due to the insecurity, many international organisations have suspended their activities in Tripoli and relocated their staff to safer areas;
- A number of civilian structures were affected. Houses were the most frequently impacted structures, as well as civilian infrastructure including main roads, telecommunication infrastructure, governmental compounds and electricity. Other structures used by civilians, including food and water infrastructure, education centres and healthcare facility were also damaged.