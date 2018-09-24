Protection sector update on the protection situation in Tripoli (24 September 2018)

Overview:

After 20 days of the ceasefire agreement between the armed groups in Tripoli, deadly fighting erupted between several armed groups in the Tripoli's southern districts on 20 September (Including Khallat Al Furjan, Ain Zara, Abu Slim, Salah Eddin and Ben Aoun). Armed groups used medium and heavy weaponry, which resulted in the displacement of thousands of civilians. Many civilians were trapped without a corridor for safe passage to flee the areas affected by the conflict.

Over the course of the last 4 days, more than 1,500 families were displaced to several locations in Tripoli and across Libya. Additionally, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH) 11 persons (including 6 civilians) were killed and more than 18 were injured due to the clashes and indiscriminate shelling.

Current situation: