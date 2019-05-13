Protection Sector Joint Rapid Assessment, Tripoli, Libya - May 2019

Introduction

Since the escalation of hostilities in the outskirts of Tripoli on 4 April, over 60,000 people are estimated to have been displaced from conflict-affected neighbourhoods while thousands of others remain trapped in conflict-affected areas, unable to escape to safety. Most displaced families are staying in private accommodation in different neighbourhoods and suburbs of Tripoli, while hundreds of displaced families are also being hosted in 29 active collective centres. Some 3,000 refugees and migrants remain trapped in detention centers in Abusliem, Gharyan and Qasr bin Ghashir, in close proximity to ongoing hostilities. As indiscriminate shelling and the use of medium and heavy weapons in heavily populated areas continue unabated, the humanitarian impact is expected to continue to grow.

The Protection Sector members have collectively agreed to undertake a broad assessment of the protection risks and service gaps faced by the population as a whole (Libyans and non-Libyans). This protection sector joint assessment seeks to identify the main protection concerns, existing capacities and resources of the population of concern, including positive and negative coping mechanisms. The assessment does not include site assessments of collective "safe sites" or include identification of individual cases which require direct service delivery.

The assessment objectives are:

To inform the prioritization of the protection response through identification of key protection risks and threats of the target population (and the diverse needs of men, women, boys and girls); To analyze the capacities, vulnerabilities and coping mechanisms of the population residing in the target area; To provide the protection sector with protection information to carry out advocacy with the relevant key stakeholders.

