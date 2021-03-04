Protecting most vulnerable populations from the COVID-19 pandemic in Libya “Salamati” – EU support to COVID-19 response in Libya in partnership with WHO, UNICEF and IOM - Programme Brief [EN/AR]

1 March 2021

On 24 March 2020, the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Libya; as of 1 March 2021, Libya has reported over 1,800 deaths - the second highest numbers in the North Africa region, after Tunisia and before Morocco. However, the country’s weak mortality surveillance system, combined with low testing in wide parts of the country, may mean this number is severely under-reported. Against a backdrop of stock out and severe shortages of many medical products, including for COVID-19, the Government, with the support of WHO, UNICEF and IOM, has published the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 while also taking steps to have better data and catch up with the immense difficulties of facing a pandemic with a disrupted and under-resourced health system.

In June 2020, the European Union approved a new programme to support Libya in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is implemented by the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The programme aims to assist Libyan authorities and health institutions in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and reducing avoidable morbidity and mortality. WHO, UNICEF and IOM will work closely with the Libyan authorities to address related challenges as well as assist the vulnerable population of Libya, including conflict-affected communities, internally displaced persons and migrants with protection and life-saving support. The programme is expected to benefit over 1 million people directly and around 4.5 million people indirectly.