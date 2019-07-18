To protect children’s rights, robust reform of EU rules needed

BRUSSELS

To protect the rights of children who made the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean Sea, robust changes of EU rules are needed when it comes to migration, Save the Children said in a statement today.

This week EU Ministers of Justice and Home Affairs convene to discuss the EU’s migration policies. With the renewal of the EU Parliament and Commission, an opportunity arises to break the current stalemate and agree on rules to share responsibility for migrants and refugees arriving at the EU’s borders. Member States should also reiterate their commitment to protect human life at sea and prevent further loss of the lives of children, women and men escaping from Libya.

While fewer refugees and migrants cross the Mediterranean Sea, data shows that more of them are likely to drown – in 2018, 1 in 14 people who made the perilous journey died at sea, while in 2017 it was 1 in 38 people. In the meanwhile, disputes continue to arise about safe disembarkation of migrants, including many children.

As the security situation in Libya deteriorates, refugees and migrants are presented with limited choices: either they are trapped inside Libya, or they escape to the Mediterranean or the Nigerien desert. A minority has been evacuated and resettled by the United Nations to other countries.

Save the Children supports migrant and refugee children in Italy and Spain: we witness the anxiety, fears and disorientation children suffer after being detained in Libya and experiencing distress at sea. The lives of these children and their families should be non-negotiable.

Anita Bay Bundegaard, EU Director and Representative for Save the Children, said:

‘Negotiations on which member state is responsible for asylum-seekers arriving to the EU, also known as the Dublin regulation, have been stalled for too long. We call on the new Parliament, Commission and the Council to restart negotiations and agree on a reform putting the rights of children at the centre. Now is the time for all EU Member States to agree on a sustainable way to share responsibility for incoming asylum seekers, ensuring a fair balance between frontline States such as Italy and Greece, and key asylum-seeker hosting states such as Germany and Sweden.’

Member States should also prioritise the lives of migrants and asylum seekers crossing the Mediterranean, among whom are many children, and cooperate to ensure timely and safe disembarkation of rescued persons. Save the Children emphasizes this should be done in a coordinated and solution focussed manner between the European Commission and EU Member States.

‘We call on the European Ministers attending this week’s Justice and Home Affairs Council to show that they want to move Europe out of this stalemate and put the safety and dignity of children first.’

