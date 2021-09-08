Libya
Overview of the International Health Sector Support to public health facilities | Libya January to July 2021
Attachments
1) Introduction
This report provides analysis of the delivered assistance by international health sector partners to the MoH public health facilities in Libya, from January to July 2021.
A standardized template was designed and shared with sector partners to assess different types of interventions / provided assistance at health facility level including (assistance with Medicines, Consumables, Medical equipment, Rehabilitation, Capacity building support, assistance with mobile medical teams/fixed health posts, assessments, and any other type of support)
Out of a total 22 international health sector organization, 18 (82%) has participated in the assessment