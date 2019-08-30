30 Aug 2019

Over hundred Sudanese stuck in Libya return home

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original

August 29, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Some 123 Sudanese who were stranded in Libya due to military confrontations in and around Tripoli arrived in the capital Khartoum on Thursday.

The returnees were received at Khartoum airport by the joint technical committee between the Secretariat of Sudanese Working Abroad (SSWA) and International Organization for Migration (IOM) within the context of joint European initiative on reintegration and protection of migrants funded by EU.

Earlier, SSWA announced the continuation of the reintegration procedures for returnees in accordance with the measures followed for the provision of humanitarian, social and economic assistance.

Last July, a group of 165 Sudanese arrived in Khartoum, preceded by two groups; the first was June, which included 152 Sudanese, and the second on July 10 which included 182 citizens.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry had announced special flights to evacuate Sudanese affected by the war in Libya in cooperation with IOM and coordination with the Sudanese Embassy in Tripoli and SSWA.

Sudanese youth who claim to flee violence and oppression by the former regime keep trying to cross Mediterranean Europe, to avoid slavery and arbitrary detention.

In April, IOM announced that it was working to repatriate some 10,000 migrants, mostly from Africa, stranded in Libya by the end of this year.

To curb human trafficking, In January 2014, the Sudanese parliament approved an anti-human trafficking law which punishes those involved with human trafficking with up to 20 years imprisonment.

Libya has become increasingly divided since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with competing governments and rival militias seeking to gain territory and influence.

(ST)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.