Out of sight, out of mind: refugees in Libya's detention centres

Between 5,000 and 6,000 refugees and migrants are being held arbitrarily in Libya’s detention centres, nominally under the authority of the Tripoli-based Ministry of Interior.

Their situation has become even more perilous in recent months with the conflict between the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA), which started in early April. But despite repeated calls for their protection and evacuation, the detained refugees and migrants have little prospect of reaching safety any time soon. Meanwhile, more people are being forcibly returned to the same cycle of violence and detention in Libya by the EU-supported Libyan coast guard.

Away from the battle area, hundreds remain locked up for an indefinite period in harmful conditions, exposed to abuses and deaths, and driven to desperation.

