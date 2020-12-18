OCHA Libya l Humanitarian Bulletin (November 2020) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

• Libya ranked fourth highest number of attacks against health infrastructure in the world - 32 reported attacks in 2020.

• November: deadliest month in 2020 for migrants and refugees attempting the Mediterranean Sea crossing.

• More than 4,100 people affected by floods in the east.

• Local consultations for HRP held for east, south and west regions.

Protection risks remain a concern in Libya

In November, a number of attacks against health facilities and health personnel, as well as other civilians -including migrants, refugees and asylum seekers-, underscores the risks posed from continued insecurity, an absence or enforcement of the rule of law, or respect for human rights.

A number of acts of violence against health facilities and health personnel were reported in November. This includes attacks by armed groups on Bani Waleed General Hospital and Sabratha isolation centre, damage to a primary healthcare facility in Murzuq from arson, and an ambulance that was stopped at a checkpoint by an armed group near Misrata that was unable to continue to its destination. This brings the total number of attacks against health infrastructure in Libya to 32 for 2020 by the end of November. These attacks put further pressure on the already struggling health system. Libya is ranked fourth globally for the number of recorded attacks against health facilities and personnel in 2020. On 1 December, a well-known orthopaedic surgeon and the deputy head of al-Khadra Hospital in Tripoli, was abducted by an armed group. His release was secured by the authorities on 5 December.

On 10 November, a 15-year-old Eritrean asylum seeker was killed, and two others were injured when armed men entered the property they were staying in and started shooting. The young victim was waiting resettlement out of Libya to a third country. This follows other incidents this year where migrants and refugees have been killed or injured; many others have been arbitrarily detained. The Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Mr. Yacoub El Hillo, released a statement condemning the event and calling on the authorities to fully investigate the incident and hold those responsible to account.

Explosive hazards, particularly in southern Tripoli, continue to present grave risks to people’s safety and security, particularly for people wishing to return to their homes. As of 7 December, more than 108 reported accidents involving explosive hazards have been reported. This has resulted in 73 people being killed and another 133 people injured, 66 per cent of which were civilians.