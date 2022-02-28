OCHA Libya l Humanitarian Bulletin (January 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

Southern Libya: Joint UN mission reaffirms commitment to humanitarian and development needs.

DTM Round 39 highlights need for durable solutions for displaced populations and greater access to migrants and refugees.

2021 Humanitarian Response Plan extended until 31 May 2022 focusing on 211k people in need.

Emergency Telecommunications Cluster boosts humanitarian response with innovative technology.

Access update: Reversing trend, as access constraints see gradual increase for the first time in two years.

COVID-19: 164 per cent increase in new cases in Libya.