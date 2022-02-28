Libya + 1 more

OCHA Libya l Humanitarian Bulletin (January 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

  • Southern Libya: Joint UN mission reaffirms commitment to humanitarian and development needs.

  • DTM Round 39 highlights need for durable solutions for displaced populations and greater access to migrants and refugees.

  • 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan extended until 31 May 2022 focusing on 211k people in need.

  • Emergency Telecommunications Cluster boosts humanitarian response with innovative technology.

  • Access update: Reversing trend, as access constraints see gradual increase for the first time in two years.

  • COVID-19: 164 per cent increase in new cases in Libya.

  • Coordination activities update.

