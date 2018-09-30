30 Sep 2018

OCHA Libya - Emergency Humanitarian Response (As of 24 September 2018)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.11 MB)

5,065 Internally displaced families

6,700 Refugees/Migrants in detention

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Since 21 September, at least 11 people have been killed and 18 people wounded following renewed armed clashes in Tripoli. A total of 115 people have been killed since 26 August, many of whom civilians. Efforts are underway by the United Nations to consolidate the ceasefire of 4 September.

  • More than 5,000 families have been displaced since the violence first broke out in late August.
    The majority of the displaced families are hosted by friends, family and relatives. Approximately 200 families have taken shelter in five schools across Tripoli, with others seeking refuge in areas such as Tarhouna, Bani Waleed, Tajoura, Garabolli, Al Khums, Zlitan, Misrata, Bani Walid, Swani and Janzour.

  • Closure of Mitiga International Airport is creating challenges for the clearance and delivery of emergency health equipment, including trauma kits.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.