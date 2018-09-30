OCHA Libya - Emergency Humanitarian Response (As of 24 September 2018)

5,065 Internally displaced families

6,700 Refugees/Migrants in detention

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Since 21 September, at least 11 people have been killed and 18 people wounded following renewed armed clashes in Tripoli. A total of 115 people have been killed since 26 August, many of whom civilians. Efforts are underway by the United Nations to consolidate the ceasefire of 4 September.

More than 5,000 families have been displaced since the violence first broke out in late August.

The majority of the displaced families are hosted by friends, family and relatives. Approximately 200 families have taken shelter in five schools across Tripoli, with others seeking refuge in areas such as Tarhouna, Bani Waleed, Tajoura, Garabolli, Al Khums, Zlitan, Misrata, Bani Walid, Swani and Janzour.