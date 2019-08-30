30 Aug 2019

OCHA Libya: Communal Violence in Murzuq - Flash Update (As of 30 August 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Aug 2019
Highlights

• At least 90 civilians killed and more than 200 injured as a result of the violent clashes which escalated early August, including the air strike that targeted Murzuq area on 4 August.

• Over 16,700 individuals and 620 migrants have been displaced to adjacent municipalities. Around 600 individuals are currently hosted in seven collective shelters run by local authorities.

• Around 1,300 individuals have been displaced from Murzuq to Jufra and Benghazi in the East of Libya.

• In coordination with the local Crisis Committees, humanitarian partners are delivering health, WASH, food and non-food items assistance based on assessed needs in the areas of displacement.

Situation Overview

As of 30 August, the situation on ground in Murzuq has become relatively calmer after the violent clashes gradually decreased among fighting parties throughout the previous week. At least 16,700 individuals have been displaced because of the armed clashes in Murzuq including around 620 migrants since the beginning of August. Most IDPs fled mainly to Wadi Etbah (46%), Sebha (21%), Al-Gatroun (7%), Ubari (8%),Taraghin (7%), Brak Alshatai (3%), Jufra (2%) and most recently Benghazi (6%) where their main top needs remain, are either renting or sharing houses with friends and relatives. The local authorities of adjacent municipalities opened collective centers to host at least 565 in need of shelter.

Road access to Murzuq city has reportedly become possible. Local market and public services like electricity, fuel, water, and telecommunication have resumed in the area; however, with frequent interruptions. On the other hand, local governmental institutions and the banking sector remain suspended.
According to Ministry of Education, more than 200 displaced students from Murzuq reportedly faced challenges with registration for their secondary certificate exams due to the relocation to several municipalities in secondary displacements.

