Note to Correspondents on Libya

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General has condemned in the strongest terms the car bomb attack on 10 August 2019 in Benghazi and emphasized that those behind the attack should be identified and held accountable. He has expressed his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and has wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

We are not aware of any claims of responsibility for the car bomb. We will try to ascertain the facts behind the incident, including by conducting an internal inquiry.

The United Nations Security Council, in an emergency session on 10 August, also condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

The United Nations emphasizes that lasting peace and stability in Libya, including an end to the worsening humanitarian crisis, will come only through a political solution and the parties should engage in dialogue without delay. The UN continues to stand ready to facilitate that dialogue.