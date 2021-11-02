The northeastern regions of Libya have been affected by deep air depression centered on the Mediterranean Basin since Thursday 28 October, 2021

The northeastern regions of Libya have been affected since Thursday 28 / 10 / 2021 by deep air depression centered on the Mediterranean Basin. Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain exceeding 50 mm as per our forecasts and strong winds reaching 35 knots hit these regions, especially on Al-Jabal Al-Akhdar ( Taknes ), Shahat, Derna, Umm Al-Razm until Tobruk causing flash floods and valleys runoff. Benghazi and Agedabia cities also witnessed rainfall during this period. The flash flooding washed away cars and homes’ furniture, whereas a thunderbolt killed a herd of cattle.

The National Meteorological Centre (NMC) issued and disseminated daily weather bulletins to the public sectors and via the media highlighting this extreme event. The NMC also issued and disseminated an early warning 48 hours before the occurrence of this extreme event urging them to take more care and caution.