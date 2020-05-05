Libya
Nineteenth Report of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to the United Nations Security Council pursuant to UNSCR 1970 [EN/AR] (2011)
Attachments
1. INTRODUCTION
- On 26 February 2011, the United Nations Security Council (“Council”) unanimously adopted Resolution 1970 (2011), referring the situation in Libya since 15 February 2011 to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (“ICC” or the “Court”). The Council invited the Prosecutor to address it every six months on actions taken pursuant to this resolution. This is the nineteenth report and update on the activities of the Office of the Prosecutor (“OTP” or “Office”) regarding the situation in Libya.