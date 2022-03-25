Practical Analysis of the Region for Nexus Practitioners in Libya

This Nexus profile constitutes an overview of the country's most relevant issues and needs from a political, economic and social point of view. It can provide orientation for an integrated approach in order to build a credible and durable response to the needs of Libyan population, breaking the cycle of continuous, protracted crises and reducing risks, vulnerabilities and threats communities face on a regular basis.

Produced by WeWorld-GVC in collaboration with Social Change School students, it represents an entry point to engage with the Libya Nexus Working Group, established by the World Food Programme, and relevant actors in the context, to refine the analysis and the results to support the ongoing definition of joint programming and the actions towards collective outcomes.

Download the full Nexus Profile: The South and West Libya here.