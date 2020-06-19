A new sense of freedom: Some 200 refugees and asylum seekers in Libya released from detention

By Jennifer Bose Ratka, OCHA Public Information Officer

“I feel much better outside of detention,” says Mohammed,* who recently left a detention centre in Zawiya in north-western Libya after spending three years locked up. “We were beaten and treated very badly inside the detention centre. We ran away four days ago and, to our surprise, they let us go.”

Mohammed made his way to Tripoli by taxi, which cost him about 100 Libyan dinars (about US$71). His friends helped him cover the fare. “I would like to educate myself and work in the agricultural sector. But I know this is still a distant dream,” he says.

Read more on United Nations OCHA