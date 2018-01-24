Multi-Sector Needs Assessment Update: Derna City Profile, Libya, December 2017

Since 30 July 2017, the eastern Libyan city of Derna has been subject to tight military encirclement. The closure of access points has made it difficult to supply markets, banks and health facilities, leading to a deterioration of the humanitarian situation for those remaining in the city. On 30 October, the ongoing conflict briefly escalated as airstrikes hit the muhalla1 (neighbourhood) of El-Fataih2 .

To fill information gaps on affected populations’ needs and vulnerabilities, as well as inform the humanitarian response, REACH had undertaken in July a Multi-Sector Needs Assessment in the city of Derna, where a total of 349 surveys with nondisplaced (177), IDP (64) and returnee (108) households were conducted. Due to the evolving situation after the tightening of the encirclement, REACH conducted two qualitative assessments in the city of Derna in August and November. Subsequently,

REACH undertook this updated household-level quantitative survey in 10 out of 11 neighbourhoods of the city of Derna. Data was collected between 20 and 30 November through a total of 401 surveys with non-displaced (189), IDP (99) and returnee (113) households. Households were selected through two-stage random sampling with findings representative at city level and for each population group with a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error.

Key findings confirmed a deterioration of access to food due to movement limitations and increased prices. Limited amounts of cash available forced households to resort to credit and cheques, and a drastically deteriorated waste management environment raised potential health and environmental concerns.