24 Jan 2018

Multi-Sector Needs Assessment Update: Derna City Profile, Libya, December 2017

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (404.64 KB)

Since 30 July 2017, the eastern Libyan city of Derna has been subject to tight military encirclement. The closure of access points has made it difficult to supply markets, banks and health facilities, leading to a deterioration of the humanitarian situation for those remaining in the city. On 30 October, the ongoing conflict briefly escalated as airstrikes hit the muhalla1 (neighbourhood) of El-Fataih2 .
To fill information gaps on affected populations’ needs and vulnerabilities, as well as inform the humanitarian response, REACH had undertaken in July a Multi-Sector Needs Assessment in the city of Derna, where a total of 349 surveys with nondisplaced (177), IDP (64) and returnee (108) households were conducted. Due to the evolving situation after the tightening of the encirclement, REACH conducted two qualitative assessments in the city of Derna in August and November. Subsequently,
REACH undertook this updated household-level quantitative survey in 10 out of 11 neighbourhoods of the city of Derna. Data was collected between 20 and 30 November through a total of 401 surveys with non-displaced (189), IDP (99) and returnee (113) households. Households were selected through two-stage random sampling with findings representative at city level and for each population group with a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error.
Key findings confirmed a deterioration of access to food due to movement limitations and increased prices. Limited amounts of cash available forced households to resort to credit and cheques, and a drastically deteriorated waste management environment raised potential health and environmental concerns.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.