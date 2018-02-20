Multi-sector Needs Assessment in Selected IDP: Camps and Informal Settlements, Benghazi Libya

Rationale & Methodology

Abandoned Turkish company grounds serving as informal settlement for non-displaced households , Benghazi, taken by ACTED staff December 20th 2017 Benghazi is one of the most conflict-affected areas in Libya, ranked as a level six “catastrophic problem” in terms of severity of needs, matched only by Tripoli, according to the 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview.

Furthermore, Benghazi plays host to the largest proportion of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country (45,195 individuals) and the largest proportion of returnees (146,900 individuals), according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Data Tracking Matrix (DTM) from August 2017.

In September 2017, REACH completed a multi-sector needs assessment (MSNA) in eight Libyan Mantikas, which included 453 household surveys in Benghazi, allowing for statistically generalisable results for all assessed displacement categories with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of 10%. While the MSNA provided an in depth picture of humanitarian needs in Benghazi, there is a gap in up to date information on the precise situation in IDP camps, collective shelters and informal settlements in Benghazi.

To give evidence of the relative vulnerability among households living in these camps/settlements, and thus inform targeting of cash activities, ACTED performed a household level survey with 162 randomly selected households across five sites between December 19, 2017 – January 4, 2018. The five sites, which include Bodhema, Helis, and Shouhada Bouzgheiba and Abubaker Alrazi School (collective shelters), and the Turkish company (informal settlement for non-displaced households), were selected based on discussions with local authorities and local organizations operating in Benghazi. ACTED strove to include school collective shelters, Tawergha IDP camps, and non-displaced informal settlements in the sample.

The sample size for household surveys was defined based on population figures in each site in order to achieve a 95% confidence and 10% margin of error of the results per location. Survey questions were harmonized with the MSNA to ensure comparability of the findings. A comparative analysis between REACH MSNA data and data collected as part of this needs assessment will enable conclusions to be drawn about the relative vulnerability of this sample compared to the average situation facing households in Benghazi.