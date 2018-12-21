Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) Al Jabal Al Akhdar - November 2018

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

As the Libyan crisis enters its eighth year, episodic clashes between a multiplicity of armed actors continue to affect several regions, with an estimated 1.62 million displaced and non-displaced people affected in 2017 . From 1 January - 31 October 2018, UNSMIL documented at least 175 civilian deaths and 335 injuries . The crisis in Libya is the result of conflict, political instability and a vacuum of effective governance, resulting in a further breakdown of functioning systems with considerable security, rule of law, social and economic consequences . The most pressing humanitarian needs identified in the 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) are protection, health and cash & livelihoods , though as the humanitarian situation evolves, the strategies adopted by households to meet their needs remain underexplored.

In light of continued knowledge gaps, with facilitation from REACH, the Inter-Sector Coordination Group conducted a multisector data collection exercise between 23 July and 6 September 2018 to provide updated information on the needs of affected populations in Libya and to inform the 2019 HNO process. Findings are generalisable at mantika level for each assessed population group with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of 10% (unless stated otherwise).

Please see annex for more details.