Multi-Sector Needs Assessment Brief Libyan Households June 2020

Contextand methodology

This document highlights key findings from the Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) carried out in Libya in 2019. The 2019 MSNA was conducted under the oversight of the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) and in partnership with the Information Management and Assessment Working Group (IMAWG). The purpose of the MSNA was to provide an impartial and evidence-based overview and understanding of the needs of the Libyan population, to further strategic planning within the 2020 Humanitarian Planning Cycle (HPC).

Findings presented in this brief are based on an analytical approach proposed by REACH for the 2019 MSNA for Libya, which adapts elements of the draft Joint Inter-Analysis Framework (JIAF), including several composite indicators developed to classify a household’s severity of needs in each sector. The composite scores are based on households’ inability to meet immediate sectoral needs (Living Standards Gaps), the use of negative coping strategies (Capacity Gap), the household-level impact of the crisis, and any pre-existing vulnerabilities, thus giving a crisis-specific indication of the severity of needs.1 Within the framework of the IMAWG and ISCG, MSNA tools and indicators were developed following consultations with the relevant 10 sectors, subsectors, and working groups active in Libya, and in line, to the extent possible, with the draft JIAF. In parallel, the scope of the MSNA was decided following discussions with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT).

Preliminary findings were then shared bilaterally with each sector, and a second round of analysis of MSNA data – including 2018-2019 trends analysis – was conducted. This data was used to provide composite indicator calculations to approach living standards, impact of the crisis, and coping capacities, as presented in this brief.

In Libya, this third round of the MSNA was implemented through a statistically representative household survey covering 17 out of 22 Mantikas (districts - admin level 2), for which data was collected between 7 July and 10 September 2019. A total of 5,058 Internally Displaced Person (IDP), returnee, and non-displaced households were surveyed. REACH, together with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), provided support to the IMAWG by contributing to the data collection process, which covered the targeted districts with a set target per population group. Findings are generalizable with a 90% level of confidence and 10% margin of error at the district level for Internally Displaced Person (IDP), returnee, and non-displaced households.

