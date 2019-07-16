MMC North Africa 4Mi Snapshot - What drives migrants and refugees to and through Libya? (15 July 2019)

This 4Mi snapshot explores the motivations and drivers that prompt refugees and migrants to leave their home countries and move to and through Libya. This snapshot assumes a regional focus to shed light on drivers along different mixed migration routes, asking What are the key determinants of mixed migration from East Africa, West Africa and Central Africa to and through Libya.

Profiles

In 2018, 4Mi interviewed 3,095 refugees and migrants, of which 54% were men and 46% women.

Some 2,167 respondents were from countries in West Africa, 592 from East Africa, and 334 from Central Africa.

Economic drivers are most-cited across regions of origin

According to 4Mi data, the distribution of respondents’ reasons for moving across borders is relatively consistent across the three regions, as shown in Figure 1. Economic concerns are by far the most-cited driver of mixed migration to and through Libya, reported by 93% of all interviewees. A minority of respondents referred to causes directly linked to forced displacement such as violence and general insecurity (6%) and a lack of rights (13%) in the origin country. The least-cited of the drivers were those related to environmental factors, including natural disasters. Roughly 1% of respondents reported leaving their origin countries because of environmental conditions, which aligns with studies that question a direct relationship between environmental change and international migration.

Just under half (42%) of respondents cited multiple economic and non-economic factors underlying their decision to move. Moreover, the majority of those referring to violence and insecurity also reported economic drivers, highlighting the interconnection between drivers of migration and forced displacement.