MMC North Africa 4Mi Snapshot - Protection risks within and along routes to Libya - a focus on physical abuse

This snapshot analyses findings from a 4Mi survey of 5,659 refugees and migrants in Libya, conducted between May 2017 and October 2019. Some 70% of respondents originate from countries in West Africa, while 20% are from East Africa and 10% from Central Africa;1 45% are women and 55% are men. The analysis focuses on reports of physical abuse within and along routes to Libya. This snapshot follows a recent snapshot from MMC North Africa on protection incidents, with a focus on sexual abuse.