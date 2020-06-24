MMC North Africa 4Mi Snapshot – June 2020: Access to information on COVID-19 in Libya and Tunisia North Africa

This snapshot seeks to better understand refugees’ and migrants’ access to different sources of information on COVID-19. In particular it seeks to learn the sources of information to which respondents have the greatest access and the channels people on the move use to receive information about the pandemic. The objective is to inform the work of humanitarian actors in their awareness-raising and outreach activities about coronavirus in Libya and Tunisia. This snapshot is based on 777 surveys with refugees and migrants in Libya and 723 surveys in Tunisia conducted from April 6th – May 20th 2020.