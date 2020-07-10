Libya + 6 more
MMC North Africa 4Mi Snapshot – July 2020: Access to services: Impact of COVID-19 on refugees and migrants in North Africa who have left or transited Ethiopia
This snapshot focuses on awareness of COVID-19 among refugees and migrants in Libya and Tunisia who come from Ethiopia or who transited through Ethiopia on the ‘Northern Route’. The analysis examines their access to information, healthcare and services. The analysis is based on 62 interviews conducted 9 April–10 June 2020 with refugees and migrants in Libya (10) and Tunisia (52), who had moved through or from Ethiopia.