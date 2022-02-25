MMC North Africa 4Mi Snapshot – January 2022: Refugees and migrants’ assistance needs and access to services in Libya

This snapshot sheds light on refugees and migrants’ access to assistance and primary assistance needs in Libya, using 4Mi data collected between February and December 2021. The findings complement a 2021 REACH multi-sectoral needs assessment (MSNA) in Libya which found that 73% of refugee and migrant respondents had severe or extreme multi-sectoral needs and that only 8% had received humanitarian assistance in the 6 months prior. Furthermore, this snapshot explores changes in assistance needs in Tripoli, where, since October 2021, Libyan authorities launched mass arrest and eviction campaigns targeting refugees and migrants.