MMC North Africa 4Mi Snapshot – April 2020: Understanding the Impacts of COVID-19 on Refugees and Migrants in Tripoli

Given the rapidly escalation of COVID-19 in North Africa, the pandemic is undoubtedly effecting refugees and migrants and broader drivers and patterns of mixed migration to and through Libya. Libya reported its first COVID-19 case on March 24th. As of April 13th, there are 26 recorded cases of COVID-19 in Libya out of some 535 tests that have been conducted. Given that testing is limited, it is likely that the reported number of cases is a conservative estimate. Moreover, the escalating conflict, particularly in Tripoli and along the western coast, is impeding the country’s ability to respond to COVID-19 cases. Understanding the specific needs, perceptions and experiences of people on the move in relation to COVID-19 can inform the work of humanitarian actors, particularly those in health and livelihood programming, seeking to assist refugees and migrants in Libya.

Profiles

The main basis of analysis for this snapshot is 40 refugees and migrants surveyed in Tripoli between April 6th and 13th 2020. The primary nationalities of refugees and migrants surveyed was Nigerian (n=12), followed by Ghanaian (n=11), Burkinabe (n=5) and Nigerien (n=4). Other nationalities include Beninese, Ivorians, Malians, Senegalese, and Sudanese. Of those surveyed, 32 are male, and 8 are female, and their ages range from 20 to 42 years of age. The largest share of respondents noted that they had not reached the end of their journey (n=17), while 11 highlighted that they had reached the end of their journey (11 did not know if they had, and 1 respondent refused to answer).

Most refugee and migrant respondents are worried about catching COVID-19

When asked if they had heard of coronavirus, all 40 of those surveyed responded that they had, and all but one noted that they had seen people acting more cautiously through measures such as keeping distance or wearing gloves. Twenty-three respondents noted that they agreed or strongly agreed with the statemen “I am worried about catching corona virus,” whereas 13 respondents strongly agreed or agreed with the statement “I am worried about transmitting corona virus.”