Mixed migration routes and dynamics in Libya: The impact of EU migration measures on mixed migration in Libya, April 2018

CONTEXT

While migration to Libya gained prominence with the rise of refugee and migrant sea arrivals in Italy since 2011 and, more significantly, since 2014, migration to the country is nothing new. Libya has been an attractive destination for refugees and migrants from North and West Africa since the 1970s and 2000s respectively with many coming to work in construction or agriculture. At the same time, before the outbreak of the civil wars in 2011 and 2014, Libya was also a destination for refugees and migrants in the region, a relatively safe and economically stable hub close to the Middle East. While refugees’ and migrants’ situation in the country had been precarious already before, the political instability that ensued the fall of Ghaddafi and the two civil wars exacerbated the difficult situation for refugees and migrants in the country.

While Libya is a signatory to the 1969 OAU (Organisation of African Unity) Convention, it has not ratified the 1951 Refugee Convention and only individuals of seven designated refugee-producing countries can register as persons of concern with UNHCR in parts of Libya.

The majority of refugees and migrants do not have access to residence permits, putting them at acute risk of detention for irregular stay.

Both groups suffer from grave protection concerns in detention and in urban areas, including arbitrary detention, systematic exploitation and kidnapping by militia groups.

In this context, and in the backdrop of a rise in arrivals from Libya through the Central Mediterranean sea route to Italy since 2014 and again in 2016, the European Union (EU) and EU member states have put in place a number of measures with the United Nations (UN) backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya, as well as in neighbouring Niger, in order to stem the flow of refugees and migrants towards Italy. Most notably, these measures have included a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Italy and Libya’s GNA to improve border security along the western coast and southern borders in February 2017, EU-supported border management capacity building activities for Libyan security and coast guards, as well as an increase in return operations for refugees and migrants from Libya to their areas of origin and safe third countries.

Following the implementation of these measures in early 2017, the numbers of refugees and migrants reaching Italy from Libya have reduced drastically since mid-2017. While in August 2016 more than 20,000 refugees and migrants reached Italy’s shores from Libya, the same month in 2017 saw less than 4,000 arriving in the country, a fivefold decrease.

However, while overall numbers of individuals reaching Italy have decreased, it has not previously been clear how these measures impacted refugees’ and migrants’ lives in Libya and their mobility within the country.

REACH conducted this study in the framework of a partnership with UNHCR with the aim to increase understanding of the impact of migration measures implemented in Libya since early 2017 on mixed migration dynamics in the country. The assessment focused on (1) migration routes to and within Libya, smuggling hubs, and changes thereto since early 2017; (2) refugees’ and migrants’ experience of migration policy changes in their everyday lives and (3) the extent to which information about migration measures implemented in Libya since early 2017 shaped refugees’ and migrants’ decision making on staying or leaving Libya.

It is based on 75 in-depth semi structured individual interviews with refugees and migrants outside detention centres across the country and 32 key informant interviews with smugglers, law enforcement officials and civil society activists. Refugees and migrants were asked to reflect about their living situation and mobility in the country and how it changed since early 2017. Further longitudinal analysis on changes in routes, entry and exit points since early 2017 was conducted on the basis of comparable information REACH had collected in the framework of a partnership between IMPACT, Altai Consulting and UNHCR in late 2016 and early 2017.